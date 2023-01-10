Watch CBS News
Greyhound bus crashes into gas station in Colfax

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

COLFAX (CBS13) - Several people were injured Monday after a Greyhound bus crashed into a gas station in Colfax. 

On Monday night around 6:48 p.m. Cal Fire and the Placer County Fire Department were called out to a crash at a Colfax Valero gas station. When they arrived, first responders found that a Sacramento-bound Greyhound bus carrying 35 people hit the gas station, causing significant damage to the bus and building, according to a Cal Fire NEU statement. 

bus-in-colfax-2.jpg
CAL FIRE NEU

Photos of the incident show that several of the windows on the side of the bus were broken in the crash. 

Four people received minor injuries and one person was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated. 

No further information has been released.

First published on January 9, 2023 / 9:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

