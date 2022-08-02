Green Day headlines Outside Lands Saturday lineup

SAN FRANCISCO -- Years of persuasion have finally paid off for the organizers of Outside Lands as East Bay rock legends Green Day will make an appearance at this year's music festival.

Outside Lands co-founder Allen Scott said he's been working on getting the band into the lineup for years.

MORE INFO: Outside Lands Official Website

"Green Day -- Believe it or not feels like it's been happening for over a decade we've been trying to get them out to the festival," Scott said. "It's really a no-brainer to have them headline Outside Lands. It was only a matter of time until we got them."

"For various reasons we couldn't, we could not get things to line up," he added. "We had them booked for 2021. We were going to follow their stadium play with Outside Lands, but stadium play got pushed because of COVID. So they've been booked for several years."

In July 2021, Green Day embarked on The Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer. The U.S. leg included 20 sold-out stadium shows including Chicago's Wrigley Field, Boston's Fenway Park, Oracle Park in San Francisco and Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium.

They are scheduled to take the stage at 8:25 p.m. Saturday to close out the day's performances.

This year's lineup boasts many up-and-coming artists to keep an eye on such as Griff, Wet Leg, Kennyhoopla, The Linda Lindas and others.

Grammy-winning artist SZA returns to Golden Gate Park as a headliner after having previously performed in 2015.

"We try to mimic the Bay Area what their tastes are but also try to introduce artists that people might not know," Scott said of the lineup.

For the casual music fans, there's a lot of variety to catch ahead of the headliners. Here's a day-to-day breakdown of recommended emerging talent:

Fri : Odie, Duckwrth, Del Water Gap, Ashe, Dayglow, The Marias, Purple Disco Machine, The BLSSM

Sat: Sam Fender, Rina Sawayama, Kennyhoopla, Franc Moody, thuy, Michelle, The Linda Lindas, Salem Ilese

Sun: Griff, Amber Mark, Briston Maroney, Dominic Fike, Backseat Lovers