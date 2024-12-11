Grass Valley boy, 2, recovering after suspected fentanyl overdose; man arrested

GRASS VALLEY – Authorities have arrested a man after a young boy was found not breathing due to a suspected fentanyl overdose in Grass Valley.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office says, Tuesday evening, they got a 911 call reporting that a boy was overdosing on fentanyl.

Deputies, detectives and medics responded to the home along Rough and Ready Highway in Grass Valley – finding the boy was unresponsive and not breathing. The sheriff's office says medics used Narcan several times to revive the boy.

Initially, medics rushed the boy to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in critical condition. He has since been taken to another hospital for more intensive care.

First responders reportedly saw narcotics and drug paraphernalia in plain view at the home where the boy was found. Grass Valley resident Taylor Anthony McGrath-Hiles, who deputies say was supposed to be responsible for the child, has since been arrested on child endangerment and drug charges.

Detectives say suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, unspent Narcan, and paraphernalia like pipes and syringes were discovered after a search warrant was served to the home.

McGrath-Hiles is still in custody on $150,000 bail.

The boy is now in stable condition, the sheriff's office says.