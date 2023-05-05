Grass Valley police pursuit and arrest of wanted man caught on video
GRASS VALLEY - A pursuit involving a suspect and officers in Grass Valley ended in an arrest Thursday, and the incident was caught on video.
Just before 10 p.m. Thursday, an officer spotted a wanted man driving in the area of Jeorschke Drive, according to a Grass Valley Police Department statement. The driver refused to stop, and while driving away from police, allegedly threw a gun and methamphetamine from the vehicle.
See the video of the incident below.
While attempting to get away, the suspect crashed his vehicle into various guardrails, which damaged the vehicle and made it undrivable, police say. The suspect then got out of the vehicle and hid behind nearby bushes. He followed the officers' commands and was taken into custody.
Police say they found a loaded handgun and a substance believed to be methamphetamine in the roadway.
Gregory Woodward of Nevada County was arrested on an outstanding warrant and other charges in connection with Thursday's incident. He is currently on state parole.
