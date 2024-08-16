Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman arrested on suspicion of arson in Grass Valley fire that forced evacuations

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

GRASS VALLEY – A woman has been arrested on suspicion of starting a fire that forced evacuations in the Grass Valley area of Nevada County on Friday afternoon. 

The fire was burning in Grass Valley between Lumberjacks Restaurant and a repair shop on Nevada City Highway. The Grass Valley Fire Department confirmed the fire started in vegetation and spread to the repair shop. 

The Grass Valley Police Department issued mandatory evacuations for several zones, but most of those orders were lifted shortly before 5 p.m. A map of the county's zones can be found online.

The Grass Valley Police Department confirmed to CBS13 that a woman has been detained and will be booked into jail on suspicion of arson. Police said she told officers that she caused the fire.

The suspect was identified as Elizabeth Huston of Nevada County. She was booked into jail on a charge of arson involving an inhabited building. 

The police department said just after 4:30 p.m. that the forward progress of the vegetation fire had been stopped, but the structure remained involved at the moment.

The Grass Valley School District says bus routes 48, 51 and 52 and were returned to Lyman Gilmore Middle School. Parents were asked to pick up their students at Lyman Gilmore.

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.