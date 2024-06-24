Grass fire burns hundreds of acres just outside of Roseville

ROSEVILLE — A grass fire just outside of Roseville quickly spread to burn hundreds of acres Monday evening.

Cal Fire's Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit said the fire was burning north of the city in the area of Sunset Boulevard and Amoruso Way, near Pleasant Grove.

The fire grew from around 40-50 acres in size to approximately 350 acres within a half hour. Containment was at 30% as of around 5:50 p.m., and officials said forward progress was stopped.

Cal Fire said it started as a series of spot fires along a roadway but dry grass and winds in the area helped the flames spread quickly.

No structures were threatened and no mandatory evacuations were ordered. However, an evacuation warning was issued for the area north of Sunset Boulevard West, east of Brewer, south of E. Catlett and west of Fiddyment.

Additionally, Sunset Boulevard West was closed between Brewer Road and Amoruso, and E. Catlett was closed between Brewer Road and Aitken Road.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.