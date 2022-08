SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Firefighters are battling a grass fire near Antelope that has burned 15 acres so far.

The scene is off of Antelope North Road, south of PFE Road.

Metro Fire crews currently onscene of a Vegetation Fire off North Antelope Rd. & Antelope Rd. Multiple fire starts, Arson investigators responding. Approximate total acreage is 15. pic.twitter.com/oLx1jq9lfZ — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) August 11, 2022

Metro Fire of Sacramento says there were multiple starts on the fire.

Exactly what started the fires is unclear, but Metro Fire says arson investigators are responding to the scene.