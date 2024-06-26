Watch CBS News
Person of interest detained after grass fire near American River in Sacramento County

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A person of interest is detained following a grass fire just outside the Sacramento city limits and near the American River on Wednesday afternoon. 

The Sacramento Metro Fire responded to La Riviera Drive near Howe Avenue and the American River around 4 p.m. where they found a fire burning in heavy vegetation between the river and bike path. 

Crews said the fire burned one acre of grass and that a person of interest is in custody. 

No injuries or evacuations have been reported. 

