Grant Drum Line is heading to Europe

By CBS13 Staff

CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — The Grant Drum Line has set its sights on Europe and they're taking the rhythm to London and Paris.

The group was originally started to give troubled kids across the Del Paso Heights community a chance at success.

Now, they've traveled the world and have gotten to visit Japan and South Africa in past years.

"We decided to put it together — a group and a program that would give them the opportunity to demonstrate to people and display their skills in a more positive way," drum line DIrector James Van Buren said of the group's members. "And let me tell you, it went beyond what we actually thought would actually happen."

While in Europe, the kids will also get to visit museums. 

First published on February 18, 2023 / 6:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

