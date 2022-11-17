Granite Bay Emerald Brigade going for Western Band Association's state title

GRANITE BAY — A local marching band is setting the bar high hoping to bring home the state championship title this weekend.

It's been a noteworthy season for the Granite Bay Emerald Brigade. This group of talented students is marching their way to the Western Band Association's state championships in Riverside this weekend - an event that took a break during the pandemic.

"It's a big deal. It hasn't happened in three years," said Lynn Lewis, band director. "The seniors haven't had it since their freshman year, so they're excited and we're excited for them."

"I'm so excited. It's been way too long, but it's nice to be back," a senior student said.

While the past three years have been filled with Zoom rehearsals and online classes, this dedicated ensemble of 130 students hasn't skipped a beat.

For Lewis, it's not just about performing in perfect harmony - but rather, being back together again.

"Music took a big hit during COVID, and they're just so positive and having such a great time, so we're excited for that," she said.

And for these musicians, competing at the state level is the crescendo on top of an already instrumental season

"I think we are going to do really well. I don't know how the other bands sound," a senior student said. "I'm sure they sound amazing, but to be honest, it's not about winning. It's about going and doing the best we can."

The Emerald Brigade will compete in Riverside in Southern California on Saturday.