Grandmother, granddaughter hit by vehicle in Stanislaus County hospitalized

Girl and her grandmother hospitalized after they were hit by a vehicle in Stanislaus County

Girl and her grandmother hospitalized after they were hit by a vehicle in Stanislaus County

Girl and her grandmother hospitalized after they were hit by a vehicle in Stanislaus County

STANISLAUS COUNTY - A grandmother and her granddaughter are in the hospital after they were hit by a vehicle in Stanislaus County Thursday morning, the sheriff's office said.

At about 7:45 a.m., officers received a report that a vehicle crashed into two people near Westgate Drive and Saxon Way in Riverbank.

When they arrived, they found a 67-year-old woman and a 9-year-old with severe injuries. They were rushed to the hospital and are in critical condition.

Deputies told CBS13 that the girl attended Crossroad Elementary School, which is about three blocks north of Westgate Drive on Saxon Way.

The driver, a 50-year-old man, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Driving under the influence is not suspected at this time, the CHP said.

Riverbank is about 77 miles southeast of Sacramento.