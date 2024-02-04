Watch Live: Grammys red carpet coverage for the 2024 awards show

It's time for music's biggest event! The industry's biggest stars are walking onto the Grammys red carpet. Watch the awards pre-show to see the best looks of the night.

When is Grammys red carpet coverage streaming live?

The 2024 Grammy Awards red carpet coverage will broadcast live on KCAL and will stream live on CBS News Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. PT (6:30 p.m. ET). Click here to watch the live stream.

Who is hosting Grammys red carpet coverage?

KCAL's Suzanne Marques and Grae Drake will be on the Grammys red carpet, talking to nominees, while KCAL's Leslie Marin breaks down the fashion and highlights the best looks in-studio, with insight from Reporter Suzy Exposito and Fashion Stylist Jennifer Rodriguez.

What time does the Grammys Awards show start?

The GRAMMYs get underway at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, airing live on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

Superstar Billie Eilish wears a Barbie jacket while walking the red carpet with her brother Finneas O'Connell. The pair have been nominated for multiple Grammys for their work on the movie "Barbie." Kevin Mazur

Noah Kahan

Folk-pop hero Noah Kahan shows up in an all-black look. He's nominated for Best Best New Artist. Matt Winkelmeyer

Ed Sheeran

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran shows up to the Grammy's red carpet. Kevin Mazur

Calvin Harris

DJ and record producer Calvin Harris and Vick Hope attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena. Matt Winkelmeyer

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Neilson Barnard

Haley Kalil

Haley Kalil attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Babyface

Babyface attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer

Selena Hill

Selena Hill attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Johnny Nunez

Fantasia Barrino

Fantasia Barrino attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer

Gracie Abrams

Gracie Abrams attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Eryn Allen Kane



Eryn Allen Kane attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

Mark Ronson and Grace Plummer

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kat Graham

Kat Graham attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Killer Mike

Killer Mike, winner of the "Best Rap Performance" award for "Scientists & Engineers" (R) and Shana Render (L) attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Peacock Theater on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre

Kilo House

Kilo House attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Bonnie McKee

Bonnie McKee attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Arya Starr

Ayra Starr attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur

Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur

Folake Olowofoyeku

Folake Olowofoyeku attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Kayla Oaddams

Tyla

Tyla, winner of the "African Music Performance" award for "Water" attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Peacock Theater on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre

Slipknot

Michael Pfaff, Alessandro Venturella, Michael Shawn Crahan and Sid Wilson of Slipknot attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Blind Boys of Alabama

Blind Boys of Alabama attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Johnny Nunez

Caroline Polachek

Caroline Polachek attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Jeff Kravitz

Bella Harris

Bella Harris attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Kayla Oaddams

Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Allison Russell

Winner Allison Russell, winner of the "Best American Roots Performance" award for "Eve Was Black," with trophy, at the 66th Grammy Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Jason Armond

Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole

Mexican singer Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole arrive for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Doja Cat