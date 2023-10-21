California Gov. Newsom's Israel visit draws support and criticism, Palestine supporters gather at Capitol

SACRAMENTO – While hundreds of people in support of Palestine met outside the California State Capitol in Sacramento on Friday, miles away Gov. Gavin Newsom visited Israel.

The governor's office released new images showing him talking to people affected by the Hamas attacks. Newsom also met with government and hospital leaders.

In a lengthy statement, he wrote, in part:

"My heart is heavy for all innocent people under the crushing pressure of loss and grief, no matter which side of the fence they quite literally find themselves on."

According to his office, medical supplies have already been shipped to support humanitarian relief efforts in Israel and Gaza. The visit is ahead of a scheduled trip to China where he's expected to focus on climate change and trade talks.

Like the Israel-Hamas war, the trip divided Californians down the line. Palestine supporters held a sermon at the State Capitol before marching throughout Sacramento.

The governor's visit drew fierce backlash as they renewed calls for a cease-fire and access to humanitarian aid.

"The governor of the state is meeting with the most right-wing and fascist government the Israel state has ever seen," said Omar Altamimi, policy and advocacy coordinator of the Council on American-Islamic Relations Sacramento Valley/Central California. "So, we are here to stand up."

Meanwhile, some Californians raise other questions.

"I know the president went there, but as a California taxpayer, I do worry about where our dollars are going and is it going to somewhere it will really benefit that region?" Remedios Sharon said. "Does him going really like the best use of our tax dollars?"

As the fighting overseas escalates, people still hope more lives are spared.

"People really need to take a step back and focus on who are the people being hurt," Juan Carlos Pina said.