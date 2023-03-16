Watch CBS News
California

Governor Newsom visited some of the damage in Monterey County

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Governor Newsom visited some of the damage in Monterey County
Governor Newsom visited some of the damage in Monterey County 00:45

MONTEREY COUNTY -- Governor Gavin Newsom was in Monterey County on Wednesday, where a levee break left nearly an entire town under water. 

The Governor met with local officials and toured some of the damage. The flood waters have receded around the town of Pajaro, but about 2,000 people are still under evacuation orders. 

The Governor promised help to those impacted and put pressure on the federal government to overhaul the levee. 

"We've got to change the way the federal government scores these projects to prioritize those communities that are most vulnerable, period," said Governor Newsom. 

That levee repair project was known to be failing before the storms. According to the Army Corp of Engineers, it could take 5 to 7 years to fix the damage.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on March 16, 2023 / 5:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.