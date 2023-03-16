Governor Newsom visited some of the damage in Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY -- Governor Gavin Newsom was in Monterey County on Wednesday, where a levee break left nearly an entire town under water.

The Governor met with local officials and toured some of the damage. The flood waters have receded around the town of Pajaro, but about 2,000 people are still under evacuation orders.

The Governor promised help to those impacted and put pressure on the federal government to overhaul the levee.

"We've got to change the way the federal government scores these projects to prioritize those communities that are most vulnerable, period," said Governor Newsom.

That levee repair project was known to be failing before the storms. According to the Army Corp of Engineers, it could take 5 to 7 years to fix the damage.