Governor Newsom announced $1 billion in funding for homelessness crisis

CALIFORNIA -- Governor Gavin Newsom announced $1 billion in funding to address homelessness across the state.

The Governor also announced plans to deploy more than 1,000 small homes to put roofs over the heads of those living in encampments.

Last year, communities throughout California committed to reduce homelessness by 2% over 3 years. Governor Newsom asked local governments to increase these goals in future plans.

Now, local governments have updated their homelessness plans, and are on track to reduce homelessness statewide by 2025. With that, counties and cities are in a position to receive $1 billion in state funding through round 4 of Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention.

The Newsom administration is deploying 1,200 small homes to provide interim housing for those experiencing homelessness. 4 California communities are set to receive small homes: Los Angeles, San Diego County, San Jose, and Sacramento.

"The crisis of homelessness will never be solved without first solving the crisis of housing – the two issues are inextricably linked. We are tackling this issue at the root of the problem by addressing the need to create more housing, faster in California," said Governor Newsom.

He called on the California National Guard to assist in the delivery of these small houses. The units will be purchased by the state and delivered to local communities free of charge.