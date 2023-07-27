Governor Gavin Newsom offers help in the SAG-AFTRA strike

SACRAMENTO -- The work stoppage that has dealt a massive blow to Tinseltown is now at the steps of the State Capitol.

SAG-AFTRA actors are scheduled to rally for better pay and working conditions, and the union is hoping for a big turnout.

However, could a familiar face in Sacramento intervene to help?

That familiar face is Governor Gavin Newsom, offering his help to the writers, actors, and studio heads.

The last time there was a writer's strike, the state's economy lost an estimated $2 billion from the 100-day work stoppage.

The idea of actors joining the writers on strike could have catastrophic consequences, especially given how Governor Newsom signed a state budget which includes more than a $31 billion deficit.

Sedrick Cabrera, an actor based out of San Francisco, said he understood this strike will affect productions but it's important for him to take a stand now.

"It's getting the attention of consumers. The people that enjoy our content, that watch us, and we just want them to know to remain patient. We love them, it's not about them. We want to be working."

Other industries that work closely with Hollywood have also taken a hit.