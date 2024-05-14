Watch CBS News
Gov. Newsom speaks about mental health support efforts in California, particularly for seriously ill and homeless

REDWOOD CITY – California Gov. Gavin Newsom is speaking in the Bay Area on Tuesday about how the state is trying to transform mental health support.

The governor is in Redwood City and is expected to start speaking at 1:30 p.m.

As described by his office, the governor will be talking about how the state is trying to accelerate support of seriously ill as well as homeless Californians.

