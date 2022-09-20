Watch CBS News
Gov. Newsom signs bill into law protecting off-the-clock marijuana use

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Governor Newsom signed several new cannabis bills into law, including one that bans companies from testing employees for marijuana.

Starting in 2024, workers who use marijuana while not at work can no longer be penalized. There will be exceptions for those in the building and construction trades or jobs requiring federal background clearance. 

Governor Newsom also signed a bill into law that prevents local governments from banning the delivery of medical cannabis and another bill to seal the records of Californians with cannabis-related convictions.

Cannabis remains illegal at the federal level, though most Americans live in states with at least some access to legal marijuana.  

First published on September 19, 2022 / 9:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

