Gov. Newsom has California switch early to winter-blend of fuel as gas prices cross $6

Why is gas above $6 again?

SACRAMENTO – With gas prices over $6 a gallon in California again, Gov. Gavin Newsom is directing state officials to make the switch to the winter blend of fuel early.

As of Friday, AAA says the average price of a gallon of regular in California is $6.293.

Newsom called out oil companies in a statement on Friday.

"We're not going to stand by while greedy oil companies fleece Californians," Newsom said.

To try and bring prices down, Newsom said he directed the California Air Resources Board to have them transition to the winter-blend of gas already.

The governor says this move brought down prices by 25 cents within two weeks when it was last implemented in 2012.

Newsom also highlighted how his inflation relief checks, worth up to $1,050 for some people, are on the way.

Nationally, gas prices are several dollars cheaper than California but are also starting to tick up. Experts say the tightening of supply and an increase in demand is to blame.