Gov. Newsom declares monkeypox state of emergency in California

SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday declared a state of emergency in response to the monkeypox outbreak.

The declaration will help strengthen California's vaccination efforts and outreach.

The Governor's Press Office said the state's response to the monkeypox crisis "builds on infrastructure developed during the COVID-19 pandemic," including the deployment of vaccine clinics and targeted outreach. Additionally, Emergency Medical Services personnel will be enabled to administer FDA-approved vaccines.

"California is working urgently across all levels of government to slow the spread of monkeypox, leveraging our robust testing, contact tracing and community partnerships strengthened during the pandemic to ensure that those most at risk are our focus for vaccines, treatment and outreach," Newsom said. "We'll continue to work with the federal government to secure more vaccines, raise awareness about reducing risk, and stand with the LGBTQ community fighting stigmatization."

Newsom's press office said California was processing 1,000 tests for monkeypox per week as of July 28. Additionally, the state has provided more than 25,000 vaccine doses to date with more allocations expected during the coming weeks.

As of Monday, there were at least 52 probable or confirmed monkeypox cases in Sacramento County. According to the CDC, there were more than 5,800 confirmed cases within the U.S. as of Monday.