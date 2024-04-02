Gov. Newsom attends crucial California snowpack survey: "You can take a deep breath this year"

PHILLIPS STATION – The fourth annual snow survey this year is showing that we are just above average for this water year.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom strapped on his snowshoes on Tuesday to take part in the most important survey of the year, one that usually gives the state its peak numbers.

Andy Riesing, an engineer with the California Department of Water Resources, says they recorded 64 inches of snow depth – which is about 27.5 inches snow water content, a little more than 2.5 feet.

That's about 113% of the April 1 snowpack average.

We asked the governor what all this means for the drought.

"You can take a deep breath this year, but don't quadruple the amount of time in your shower," Newsom said.

DWR and the governor announced some new focuses in California's water plan through a watershed scale approach – meaning how we integrate forest management, water supply management like more reservoirs and recharging groundwater.

So how much of this snow will actually melt and reach reservoirs? DWR says it depends on if it's warm, cold, or if we have more storms. But we can expect to see average flows downstream.