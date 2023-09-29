Gov. Gavin Newsom, others react to passing of Sen. Dianne Feinstein: "Every race she won, she made history"

SACRAMENTO – Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a trailblazing politician who became California's first woman in the U.S. Senate, died at the age of 90.

News of her passing prompted remembrances and honors across the political aisle.

In a statement, California Gov. Gavin Newsom called Feinstein a "dear friend, a lifelong mentor, and a role model not only for me, but to my wife and daughters for what a powerful, effective leader looks like."

"She was a political giant, whose tenacity was matched by her grace. She broke down barriers and glass ceilings, but never lost her belief in the spirit of political cooperation," Newsom wrote.

"And she was a fighter - for the city, the state and the country she loved. Every race she won, she made history, but her story wasn't just about being the first woman in a particular political office, it was what she did for California, and for America, with that power once she earned it. That's what she should be remembered for," Newsom added.

Fellow senator Mitt Romney called Feinstein "a giant of the Senate."

"Ann and I give our condolences to her loved ones, colleagues, and staff as they mourn her passing," Romney wrote.

California Rep. Katie Porter, who previously announced a bid for Feinstein's seat when the senator revealed she wouldn't be seeking another term, hailed the late politician's leadership on gun violence prevention.

"Senator Feinstein was a trailblazer for women in California politics, and her leadership on gun violence prevention and anti-torture made our nation more just. I wish her loved ones strength during this difficult time," Porter wrote in a statement posted on her social media channels.

Rep. Barbara Lee, another California politician vying for Feinstein's seat, shared a short statement on social media.

"This is a sad day for California and the nation. Sen. Feinstein was a champion for our state, and served as the voice of a political revolution for women. My profound condolences go out to her family and loved ones," Lee wrote.

Rep. Adam Schiff, who also announced a run for Feinstein's seat, said Feinstein's legacy is "unmatched."

"Senator Feinstein single-handedly pushed an assault weapons ban over the finish line, and never gave up her fight to end gun violence. She fought powerful agencies to investigate and uncover torture - and made sure it would never happen again. She helped protect California's natural beauty and preserve its lands for generations. And she always fought for LGBTQ rights and women's equality throughout her career," Schiff wrote.

Former California governor Jerry Brown, who had Feinstein conduct the ceremony for his wedding to Anne Gust, called the late senator a "wonderful friend of the Brown family."

"I got to know her well over the years and came to deeply appreciate her intensity, devotion to duty and unfailing solicitude for her friends. Dianne was utterly unique and set the bar for those who follow," Brown tweeted.

Gov. Newsom will now have to select a replacement for Feinstein to serve out the rest of her term.