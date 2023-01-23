Gould, Purdy lead 49ers over Dallas in NFC playoff defensive slugfest

Excitement builds for 49ers' playoff showdown with Cowboys Sunday Excitement builds for 49ers' playoff showdown with Cowboys Sunday 04:58

SANTA CLARA -- Robbie Gould connected on field goals of 26, 29, 47 and 50 yards and Christian McCaffrey scored on a 2-yard run to lift San Francisco to a 19-12 victory Sunday over Dallas to advance to a showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC title game.

While there were plenty of offensive stars on both sides of the ball, it was the defenses that dominated the contest.

San Francisco intercepted Dallas quarterback Zach Prescott twice. Deommodore Lenoir picked off a pass at the Dallas 27 in the first quarter that set up Gould's first field goal. Then Fred Warner picked off a pass with less than 2 minutes left in the half to set up Gould's third kick.

Meanwhile, the Cowboy defenders challenged 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy to make plays all night.

Purdy continued to play well beyond his years, winning his seventh straight game since becoming a starter. He completed 19-of-29 for 214 yards and made several key tosses to tight end George Kittle, who caught 5 catches for 95 yards.

After missing his 5th extra point of the post season, Dallas' Brett Maher made amends converting a 25-yard field goal to pull Dallas to a 9-9 tie in the third quarter.

The 49ers then put their best drive of the day together, marching 74 yards in 9 plays to score on a 2-yard McCaffrey dive play on the first play of the fourth quarter. The drive was sparked by a juggling Kittle catch.

Dallas fought back and closed to 16-12 on a Maher 32-yard field goal with 11:08 left in the game,

The first half was a defensive slugfest and the story of two kickers.

The 49ers running game could only muster 27 rushing yards in the half and were just slightly bettered by the Cowboys who rolled up 64 yards.

Prescott completed 12-of-16 pass attempts for 81 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Purdy was 12-of-19 for 129 yards.

Gould accounted for all the 49ers points, hitting on field goals of 29, 47 and 50 yards to give San Francisco a 9-6 halftime lead.

Meanwhile, Maher's extra point was blocked after Prescott capped a 14-play, 79-yard drive with a 4-yard scoring pass to Dalton Schultz at 7:47 of the second quarter to give the Cowboys a 6-3 lead.

It was the only extended drive either team could mount in the first half.

Dallas staggering offense was dealt another blow right before halftime when the Cowboys lost star running back Tony Pollard to an injured ankle.