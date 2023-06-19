GOP presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis to visit Sacramento for $3,300 a plate fundraiser

SACRAMENTO – A presidential fundraiser is set to happen at the historic Del Paso Country Club this week – and it will be Republican nominee hopeful Ron DeSantis teeing off.

It will be $3,300 a plate for Monday's event, and the topic of "sanctuary cities" is on the menu.

GOP strategist Tab Berg expects DeSantis to tout his electability over Donald Trump and double down on his decision to fly asylum seekers from Texas to Sacramento – a political statement against the capitol's "sanctuary city status."

"And I think his message is, 'I can win, I can beat Biden, I can beat Trump,'" Berg said.

DeSantis spoke in Nevada on Saturday, telling supporters that people are fleeing California to leave what he describes as a "leftist" government.

"It's because leftist government is destroying that state. Leftist government is destroying cities all over our country," DeSantis said.

President Joe Biden is also set to visit California this week. He's expected to highlight his plan on climate change when he makes a campaign swing through Palo Alto on Monday.

Biden is also expected to unveil a major program to help communities, especially those in coastal regions become more resilient to extreme weather and other impacts of climate change.