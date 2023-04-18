New Google Maps updates for National Park Week

Finding your way around the parks across the country should be easier because Google Maps is rolling out new features to help you explore.

The company says its updated app will generally help you navigate your way around the park you're visiting and assist you in discovering things to do and see.

You will be able to access trail routes, and walking and cycling directions.

The updated app will also let you download a park map that you can use even without Internet access.

If you're interested in visiting one of the more than 400 national parks in the U.S., entrance fees to all national parks will be waived on Saturday, the first day of National Park Week.

The week begins on Saturday, April 22, and goes on to Sunday, April 30.