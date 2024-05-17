Good Samaritan stabbed while trying to help in fight at North Highlands parking lot

NORTH HIGHLANDS – A good Samaritan who jumped in to help during a fight between a store employee and another person in Sacramento County ended up being stabbed, authorities say.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, just after 7 a.m. Friday, a store employee confronted a person in a parking lot near Elkhorn Boulevard and Watt Avenue. The person appeared homeless, deputies say, and the employee was trying to get him to leave.

It's unclear who started the fight, the sheriff's office says, but the employee and other person then got into a fight. That's when two uninvolved people jumped in to try and help.

One of those people who tried to help ended up getting stabbed at least twice, deputies say, by the unhoused person.

That person who was stabbed is expected to survive their injuries.

No other details about the incident, including if any arrests were made, have been released.