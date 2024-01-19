Good Samaritan drives teen to school after man attempted to lure her into his vehicle, police say

FAIRFIELD - A 13-year-old girl walking to school alone in Fairfield was driven to school by a Good Samaritan after a man attempted to lure her into his vehicle on Thursday. The man, who police said admitted to attempting to lure the student into his vehicle, was arrested hours later.

Around 8:45 a.m., a 13-year-old was walking to school alone in the area of Kidder Avenue and San Rafael Street. She was approached by a man who repeatedly tried to lure her into his vehicle, police said.

A woman driving by noticed the exchange and asked the student if she knew the man. When the student said no, the woman offered to drive her to school.

When the teen arrived at school, she told a teacher what happened and school resource officers and the Fairfield Police Department initiated an investigation.

They obtained surveillance video of the suspected vehicle but could not capture the license plate. Investigators eventually determined the license plate using the FLOCK system and the city's CCTV footage.

The suspect's vehicle was located unoccupied on the 1900 block of Kidder Avenue.

After watching the vehicle for more than four hours, police said the suspect was seen getting in and driving away.

The vehicle was pulled over and the suspect was identified as 48-year-old Wilson Toia of Fairfield.

While he was being booked into jail, police said Toia admitted to contacting the student and attempting to lure her into his car, police said.

He was booked into jail for attempted kidnapping, communicating with a minor with the intent to kidnap, and annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18. He was also cited for driving with a suspended license.