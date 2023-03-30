Goldman Sachs: 300 million jobs could be affected by AI

According to Goldman Sachs, up to 300 million full-time jobs around the world could be affected by artificial intelligence.

The new wave of AI that has spawned platforms like ChatGPT could lead to jobs being automated in some way.

In a report Sunday, Goldman Sachs economists predicted 18% of work globally could be computerized. Economists at the investment bank believe the effects would be felt more deeply in advanced economies than emerging markets, with white-collar workers more at risk than manual laborers.

The report also showed that the most affected jobs would be administrative workers and lawyers. Less affected jobs are expected to be in physically demanding or outdoor occupations, such as construction and repair work.

However, the report noted that technological innovation that initially displaces workers has historically also created employment growth over the long haul.