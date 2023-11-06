Warriors, Chase Center to host 2025 NBA All-Star Game

Golden State Warriors fans have high hopes for season even after opening game ends in loss Golden State Warriors fans have high hopes for season even after opening game ends in loss 03:08

SAN FRANCISCO – The Golden State Warriors and the Chase Center in San Francisco have been chosen to host the NBA All-Star Game in 2025.

League commissioner Adam Silver announced the selection at a news conference held at the arena Monday, joined with team owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber, along with Mayor London Breed.

"We are thrilled to host our NBA All-Star festivities in the San Francisco Bay Area, where there is a long and storied history of basketball," said Silver.

"San Francisco is honored that the 2025 NBA All-Star game will be coming to our incredible city," said Breed. "Major sporting events like this bring excitement to our city and generate significant economic activity that creates jobs and support for our small businesses."

The Warriors have hosted the All-Star Game twice before, in 1967 at the Cow Palace and in 2000, when the team played at the Oakland Arena.

"It has been 25 years since the NBA All-Star Game was played in the San Francisco Bay Area, and we are delighted to bring the NBA's marquee event to Chase Center in 2025," said Lacob

All-Star festivities at the Chase Center will begin on February 14, 2025, with the NBA Rising Stars showcase for top rookies and second-year players.

On February 15, the NBA HBCU Classic featuring two men's basketball programs from historically Black colleges and universities will take place. Also on February 15, "All-Star Saturday Night" takes place, featuring the skills challenge, 3-point and slam dunk contests.

The weekend culminates with the 74th edition of the NBA All-Star Game, which is scheduled for February 16.

Additional events are planned at Moscone Center, the Oakland Arena and the team's facility in Oakland.