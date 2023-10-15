Golden Sky country music festival kicks off at Discovery Park in Sacramento

Golden Sky country music festival kicks off at Discovery Park in Sacramento

Golden Sky country music festival kicks off at Discovery Park in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Festival season is in full swing in Sacramento.

Last weekend, more than 160,000 rock and heavy metal fans flooded Discovery Park for Aftershock. This weekend, the stage is set for the park's country counterpart.

The Golden Sky Country Music Festival is in its second year and kicked off Saturday. Tonight, the headliner was Jon Pardi, a local star from Dixon. Golden Sky has the same number of stages and acts as last year, but it expanded its experience areas like the dance hall.

It also added a beer festival before the country music festival each morning. Now, more than 60,000 people are expected to attend through Sunday, and the festival news for next year is that they've announced 2024 dates.

For their third year, next year, they are going to expand to three full days, starting on Friday and going through Sunday. Passes are still available as the country music takeover continues tomorrow. The headliners on Sunday are Eric Church and Parker McCollum.