Golden Road Brewery in midtown Sacramento permanently closes doors

SACRAMENTO -- Golden Road Brewery, a Southern California-based company owned by Anheuser-Busch, has officially shut its doors in midtown Sacramento.

The closure marks the end of the brewery on the corner of L and 19th. It opened in 2018.

The brewery featured a variety of food and a diverse selection of beer. Many beer lovers expressed disappointment over the brewery's closing. The brewery also served as a big competition for locally owned breweries.

"We hate to see job losses, but we do like to see projects of Anheuser-Busch fail," said Ryan Campagna, brewmaster of Touchstone Brewing Company and president of the Sacramento Brewers Guild.

CBS13 reached out to Golden Road Brewery for comments, but no response has been received as of the publishing of this story. The fate of the employees remains uncertain.

Campagna noted that local breweries are always seeking experienced industry professionals, providing potential opportunities for those affected by this closure.