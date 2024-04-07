Police search for suspect in burglary at Golden 1 Credit Union in Lincoln

LINCOLN - A search is on for a suspect and people are asked to stay away from the scene of a burglary at Golden 1 Credit Union in Lincoln Sunday afternoon, police said.

Around noon, the city of Lincoln urged people to avoid Lincoln Boulevard near the Safeway shopping center as officers searched for the suspect. About 15 minutes later, the city said the Safeway had closed and all customers left the store but a suspect was not in custody.

The Lincoln Police Department said officers responded to an alarm at the Golden 1 Credit Union in the area at about 9 a.m. Sunday.

At the scene, police heard noises coming from inside the credit union and set up a perimeter. The suspect was seen on surveillance cameras.

Now, police are using drones to search for the suspect. As of 2 p.m., the suspect had not been arrested and a perimeter was still active.

Police do not believe there is any risk to the public but all nearby stores in the parking lot have been evacuated.

Deputies with the Placer County Sheriff's Office are at the scene to assist the police department. People are still asked to avoid the area as it's unknown when it will reopen.