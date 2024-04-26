Watch CBS News
Gold Country Pro Rodeo kicks off in Auburn Friday

By Brady Halbleib

/ CBS Sacramento

Auburn officially kicks off Gold Country Pro Rodeo
Auburn officially kicks off Gold Country Pro Rodeo

AUBURN -- The Gold Country Pro Rodeo kicked off Friday in Auburn. The event is one of the longest-standing rodeos in the state, dating back more than 90 years.

The rodeo draws some of the best competitors across the country and is an official stop on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit.

This year is also one of their biggest years to date, with about 40 professional riders per night.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to be in Auburn this weekend, pumping more than $2 million into the city's economy.

Beyond the economic boom, locals say this rodeo also holds a deeper significance for the region.

"It's amazing to bring the rodeo here to Auburn," Painted Lady rider Victoria Recendez said.

Another member of the Painted Ladies Gabrielle Broton, out of Folsom, said, "The fact that we can show part of the history that's been here for years is also just amazing."

The event goes through Sunday, but tickets are already sold out.

First published on April 26, 2024 / 10:20 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

