Watch CBS News
Local News

Goats, chickens, drugs found in pickup stolen out of Seattle stopped in Yolo County

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

DUNNIGAN – Not only were drugs found in a stolen pickup deputies pulled over in Yolo County overnight, a couple goats and some chickens were also hitching a ride as well.

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office says, Monday into Tuesday, deputies stopped a pickup near County Roads 8 and 99W in the Dunnigan area.

As deputies discovered, the pickup had been reported stolen out of Seattle.

Deputies soon searched the pickup, finding about 78 grams of meth and 645 counterfeit oxycodone pills with fentanyl.

goats stolen pickup yolo county
One of the goats deputies discovered in the pickup. Yolo County Sheriff's Office

Strangely, there were also a few farm animals in the pickup as well: two goats and three chickens. It's unclear if the animals were also stolen.

The animals have been turned over to animal services while the driver, Seattle resident Jose Arriaga, was arrested. He's facing drug charges and possession of a stolen vehicle. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento-area native.

First published on April 30, 2024 / 11:33 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.