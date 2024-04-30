Goats, chickens, drugs found in pickup stolen out of Seattle stopped in Yolo County

DUNNIGAN – Not only were drugs found in a stolen pickup deputies pulled over in Yolo County overnight, a couple goats and some chickens were also hitching a ride as well.

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office says, Monday into Tuesday, deputies stopped a pickup near County Roads 8 and 99W in the Dunnigan area.

As deputies discovered, the pickup had been reported stolen out of Seattle.

Deputies soon searched the pickup, finding about 78 grams of meth and 645 counterfeit oxycodone pills with fentanyl.

One of the goats deputies discovered in the pickup. Yolo County Sheriff's Office

Strangely, there were also a few farm animals in the pickup as well: two goats and three chickens. It's unclear if the animals were also stolen.

The animals have been turned over to animal services while the driver, Seattle resident Jose Arriaga, was arrested. He's facing drug charges and possession of a stolen vehicle.