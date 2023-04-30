Go in with a plan: Metro Fire encourages water safety for river-goers

SACRAMENTO - The warm weather had plenty of people hitting the river on Saturday, but with getting in also comes some dangers to be aware of.

Tiffany Liwis came equipped with a paddle board to go out on the American River.

"I imagine the water is pretty cold, so I am going to try and stay out of the water and on top of the board," said Liwis.

Captain Parker Wilbourn with Metro Fire said the snowmelt is creating potentially dangerous temperatures in the water.

"If you are there for too long you could start getting your teeth chattering, your body could want to shut down, said Wilbourn.

Wilbourn warns to also look out for hazards like broken tree branches in the water.

"That potentially could cause a strain for anybody that is in the water that becomes pressed against that object and then is not able to free themselves," Wilbourn said.

From up above, the water may look calm, but underneath the current is moving strong.

"We went in it and the current took us all the way so we got out of it and then we lost our party which is why we are panicking because they went that way," said one woman who was on the water today.

That is why Wilbourn stressed the importance of going in with a plan.

"We have already had a number of water rescues and unfortunately a couple fatalities as well," said Wilbourn.

Metro Fire has been doing water rescue training exercises for just this. Wilbourn said they recently rescued a group of over a dozen people and confiscated the pool toys they were using on the water.

On top of a plan, Wilbourn said to grab a life jacket before heading in. It is important to select a bright one that properly fits you so you will not slip out.

Metro Fire is offering a free life jacket loaner program this year to make sure people are being safe while on the water. You can pick up life jackets for free at seven of its different stations.

There’s no excuse to not wear a life jacket! Please be safe on the waterways, have an emergency plan!🌊🌊🌊 pic.twitter.com/bxMaPYvXCb — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) April 29, 2023

"Just because the water is cold does not mean your body is not using energy, so make sure you are eating," Wilbourn said.

Wilbourn also advised people to stay hydrated and not drink alcohol before or while on the water. He said the goal is for people to enjoy the water safely.