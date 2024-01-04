Glynis Johns, known for her role as Mrs. Banks in "Mary Poppins," dead at 100

Actress Glynis Johns, best known for starring in the film "Mary Poppins," has died at age 100.

The British actress died of natural causes on Thursday morning in Los Angeles, her manager Mitch Clem confirmed to CBS News.

Glynis Johns at a "Mary Poppins" 40th anniversary event in Hollywood, California, Nov. 14, 2004. SGranitz/WireImage/Getty Images

In her decades-long career, Johns earned an Oscar nomination for the 1960 adventure film "The Sundowners," and won a Tony Award in 1973 for the Stephen Sondheim musical "A Little Night Music," which featured her performance of "Send In the Clowns" — a song he wrote with her voice in mind.

"I've had other songs written for me, but nothing like that," Johns told the Associated Press in a 1990 interview. "It's the greatest gift I've ever been given in the theater."

Her most famous role was in the popular 1964 movie musical "Mary Poppins," as suffragette Winifred Banks. Prior to that she starred in the 1953 Disney movie "The Sword and the Rose."

Johns was married four times and had one son, actor Gareth Forwood, who died in 2007.

-The Associated Press contributed reporting.