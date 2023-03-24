Girl Scout doing brisk business with drive-up cookie kiosk

ANCHORAGE - You may have seen them at the mall, outside the grocery store, or in your neighborhood. It's Girl Scout cookie season! One enterprising scout in Alaska built her own cookie drive-thru, and customers are eating it up.

Girl Scout: "Have a great day!" Teresa: "Thank you!"

If you build it, they will come!

Michele (Customer): "It worked for me." Teresa (Customer): "And I came by and got four boxes of cookies."

Kaela Malchoff, a 17-year-old Girl Scout, built it. "I'm selling cookies out of my mobile cookie booth," she said.

"Before, it used to be a 1970s pull-behind Prowler," Kaela said. "Before I scrapped it down to the frame and built it from the ground up."

Kaela's mom said, "It took her about three years to get it to where it's at right now. I am very, very proud of her."

Kaela's cookie creation cart has all the ingredients for success. It's colorful, attractive, and mimics the idea of a coffee kiosk.

"It's tradition to eat Girl Scout cookies," Michele said. "Great marketing skills, it's very attractive, it's colorful."

Teresa said, "I don't have to get out of my car, I can drive up like McDonald's and get what I want." (laughs)

Through the end of March, Kaela expects to sell five thousand boxes of cookies. "Hi, my name is Kaela, and I'm a Girl Scout, and I'm selling cookies!"