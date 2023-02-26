Watch CBS News
Local News

Young girl hospitalized after vehicle crashes into Modesto home

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

MODESTO — A 10-year-old girl was hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a home in Modesto, police said Saturday.

It happened shortly after 1:15 p.m. in the area of Prescott Road and Sharon Way.

The Modesto Police Department said it happened when a woman attempted to back her vehicle into her garage. When she hit something in the garage, it caused her to accelerate forward and into a garage across the street. The vehicle struck the child and came to a stop inside the home.

The child's injuries were described as minor. She was first taken to Memorial Medical Center before being airlifted to a children's hospital as a precaution.

No other injuries were reported.

Modesto police described the incident as an accident and not criminal in nature. The driver remained at the scene to cooperate with responding authorities.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on February 25, 2023 / 6:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.