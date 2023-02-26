Young girl hospitalized after vehicle crashes into Modesto home
MODESTO — A 10-year-old girl was hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a home in Modesto, police said Saturday.
It happened shortly after 1:15 p.m. in the area of Prescott Road and Sharon Way.
The Modesto Police Department said it happened when a woman attempted to back her vehicle into her garage. When she hit something in the garage, it caused her to accelerate forward and into a garage across the street. The vehicle struck the child and came to a stop inside the home.
The child's injuries were described as minor. She was first taken to Memorial Medical Center before being airlifted to a children's hospital as a precaution.
No other injuries were reported.
Modesto police described the incident as an accident and not criminal in nature. The driver remained at the scene to cooperate with responding authorities.
