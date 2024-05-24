Watch CBS News
Local News

Girl dies following fiery crash on Business 80 in Sacramento area, CHP says

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A young girl has died following a fiery crash on Business 80 early Thursday afternoon, authorities now say.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on the southbound side of the freeway near Watt Avenue.

For an unknown reason, California Highway Patrol a car went off the side of the road and crashed into a pole. The car then caught fire, becoming fully engulfed in flames at one point.  

Medics with Metro Fire of Sacramento transported a girl to the hospital in critical condition.

buz80-ax.jpg
Scene of the crash. Metro Fire of Sacramento

CHP has since confirmed that the girl had died from her injuries later in the night. No other details about the girl, other than that she was under 10 years old, have been released.

Officers did not have information on if the driver, a man in his 30s, suffered any injuries.

Business 80, also known as State Route 51, was backed up for some time on Thursday due to the crash.

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

First published on May 24, 2024 / 10:26 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.