Girl dies following fiery crash on Business 80 in Sacramento area, CHP says

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A young girl has died following a fiery crash on Business 80 early Thursday afternoon, authorities now say.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on the southbound side of the freeway near Watt Avenue.

For an unknown reason, California Highway Patrol a car went off the side of the road and crashed into a pole. The car then caught fire, becoming fully engulfed in flames at one point.

Medics with Metro Fire of Sacramento transported a girl to the hospital in critical condition.

Scene of the crash. Metro Fire of Sacramento

CHP has since confirmed that the girl had died from her injuries later in the night. No other details about the girl, other than that she was under 10 years old, have been released.

Officers did not have information on if the driver, a man in his 30s, suffered any injuries.

Business 80, also known as State Route 51, was backed up for some time on Thursday due to the crash.