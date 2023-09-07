Girl, 7, finds nearly 3-carat diamond at park in Arkansas on her birthday

ARKANSAS - A seven-year-old girl got a pretty big birthday present when she found a nearly three-carat diamond.

Arkansas State Parks

It happened at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas. The park is well-known for being a place where visitors can find diamonds. Of course, most don't. But Aspen Brown happened to catch a glimpse of a pea-sized brown diamond near the park's fence line.

Park officials say it was probably unearthed when a contractor dug a trench in August to help manage erosion in the park's 37-acre diamond search area. According to the park's website, more than 35,000 diamonds have been found there since 1972.

Aspen's is the second largest one discovered this year. The land was mined by commercial diamond hunters before it was turned into a state park.