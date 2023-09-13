Girl, 16, dies after crashing into water-filled canal in rural Sutter County

SUTTER COUNTY – A 16-year-old Knights Landing girl has died after crashing into a water-filled canal in rural Sutter County west of Yuba City.

California Highway Patrol says, around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, the driver failed to make the 90-degree turn where Bogue Road becomes Clements Road and went off the side of the roadway.

The 2014 Chevy Camaro she was driving flipped over into a water-filled ditch.

A witness called 911 and first responders rushed to the scene.

Several Sutter County firefighters had to jump into the canal and pull the girl out of the wreck. She was unresponsive, first responders say, and CPR was started.

The girl was later pronounced dead at the hospital, CHP says.

Authorities haven't released the name of the girl. According to the Sutter County Coroner, the girl was initially identified by CHP as being 21 but was actually 16.