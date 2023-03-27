Girl, 13, killed in crash near Angels Camp; DUI suspect under arrest

CALAVERAS COUNTY – A DUI suspect is under arrest after a deadly crash near Angels Camp over the weekend.

California Highway Patrol says, just after 4 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Highway 49 south of Deer Creek Road.

Officers believe one of the cars drove into the dirt shoulder and then lost control – sending the car into the opposite lane of traffic. The other vehicle then crashed into the right side of the car that lost control, causing the first car to roll over.

Two people were in the car the lost control while five people were in the other vehicle. A 13-year-old girl in the other vehicle suffered fatal injuries in the crash; all other people in that vehicle suffered major injuries, CHP says.

The driver of the car that lost control has been identified by CHP as 18-year-old Angels Camp resident Savannah Cooper. Officers say it was determined that she was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and she was arrested before being taken to the hospital.

CHP says the crash remains under investigation.