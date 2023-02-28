Girl, 11, missing in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO - Police in West Sacramento are asking for the public's help to find a missing girl.

Ariel Day, 11, was last seen around 8 p.m. Monday on the north side of West Sacramento, according to the West Sacramento Police Department. She was wearing a black t-shirt with the word "Bikeaholics" written in red on the front, black leggings, and was carrying a black backpack.

Ariel is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have seen Ariel, or know her whereabouts, please immediately contact WSPD at 916-372-3375.

