Watch CBS News
Local News

Girl, 11, missing in West Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

WEST SACRAMENTO - Police in West Sacramento are asking for the public's help to find a missing girl. 

Ariel Day, 11, was last seen around 8 p.m. Monday on the north side of West Sacramento, according to the West Sacramento Police Department. She was wearing a black t-shirt with the word "Bikeaholics" written in red on the front, black leggings, and was carrying a black backpack.

Ariel is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair. 

If you have seen Ariel, or know her whereabouts, please immediately contact WSPD at 916-372-3375.

The West Sacramento Police Department is actively searching for a missing child. Ariel Day is 11 years old. She is 5...

Posted by West Sacramento Police Department on Monday, February 27, 2023
CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on February 27, 2023 / 11:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.