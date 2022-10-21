Watch CBS News
"Ghost Tour" in Old Sacramento sells out ahead of Halloween

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Old Sacramento is getting into the Halloween spirit with the Ghost Tour.

The area dates back to the Goldrush days, but its history is tarnished with some dark and disturbing stories.

It is said that people who died of natural causes haunt the town to this day.

This is why the Sacramento Museum is hosting Ghost Tours this month.

"People love it. It sells out every year," said a museum representative.

Over the years, people have reported a number of haunted hot spots in Old Sacramento.

"There's supposed to be the ghost of Mr. Dingley that haunts his establishment," said a representative 

Another supernatural scene is on 2nd street, where the old opera house once stood.

Also, a trio of ghosts has been spotted in the old Vernon-Brannan boardinghouse, where a museum worker says there are ghosts on each floor.

Even if the ghosts aren't real, the tour gives a great opportunity for people to learn about Old Sacramento.

Tickets for this month's Ghost Tour have sold out.

