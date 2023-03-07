Genetic genealogy used to identify body found in Lake County more than 50 years ago

LAKE COUNTY – Detectives say forensic genetic genealogy has helped them identify remains found in Lake County more than 50 years ago.

The man's body was found in Independence Pass back in June 1970.

Photo of Gardner Paul Smith provided by authorities. Colorado Bureau of Investigation

At the time, the remains were sent in for analysis. But even after a facial reconstruction, authorities could not positively identify the person.

Then, in 2022, DNA was submitted for forensic genetic genealogy testing. This time detectives got a lead.

On Tuesday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced that the remains had been identified as that of Modesto resident Gardner Paul Smith. He would have been around 39 years old at the time he was found.

Foul play is not suspected in Smith's death, detectives say, but anyone with further information about his disappearance and death is urged to call the Lake County Sheriff's Office.