Gavin Newsom, Ron DeSantis to debate in November on Fox News

SACRAMENTO – It's official: California Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to debate Republican presidential candidate hopeful Ron DeSantis.

Fox News announced the details of the debate on Monday. It will be moderated by Fox News personality Sean Hannity and will air on the network during his show.

Newsom previously appeared on Hannity's show earlier in the year and the idea of a debate between the two governors was broached.

DeSantis, once considered a front-runner for the GOP nomination, has seen his campaign hit a rough spot over the summer. Former President Donald Trump has held a commanding lead in most polls across the early primary states, leading to several shakeups of DeSantis' campaign.

Despite his increasing national profile, Newsom has stressed that he isn't running for president in 2024.

If anything, Newsom has been a proxy for Pres. Joe Biden – with the California governor even reportedly set to attend the next Republican debate set to be held in Simi Valley on Wednesday.

Newsom and DeSantis have been trading barbs over the past year, with the California governor having challenged his Florida counterpart to a debate last September.

The DeSantis vs. Newsom debate on Fox News is set to be 90 minutes. It's scheduled to take place on Nov. 30.