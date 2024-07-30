Evacuation warnings lifted after Gate Fire near Sonora

SONORA – A new wildfire near the Sierra Nevada foothills community of Sonora prompted evacuation warnings, officials say.

The fire, which has been named the Gate Fire, is burning off of W. Stockton Street near Highway 108.

Sonora police say evacuation warnings were issued for the Silver Pine and Golden Dove areas. Just before 2:30 p.m., Sonora police announced that the forward progress of the fire had been stopped.

All the evacuation warnings have now been lifted, police say.

W. Stockton Street was closed from Ponderosa Street to Highway 108 due to the fire.

Sonora is located about 60 miles east of Stockton.