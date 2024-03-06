Gas leak forces evacuations near UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - PG&E is at the scene to make repairs after a gas leak near the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento forced evacuation on Wednesday afternoon.

The Sacramento Fire Department said the leak is at 2nd Street and Stockton Boulevard.

Firefighters said some evacuations have been made and no injuries have been reported.

Crews said the natural gas leak was coming from a four-inch main line, which happened during construction.

The police department said Stockton Boulevard is closed between Y Street and 2nd Avenue.