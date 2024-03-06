Watch CBS News
Local News

Gas leak forces evacuations near UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO - PG&E is at the scene to make repairs after a gas leak near the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento forced evacuation on Wednesday afternoon. 

The Sacramento Fire Department said the leak is at 2nd Street and Stockton Boulevard.

Firefighters said some evacuations have been made and no injuries have been reported. 

Crews said the natural gas leak was coming from a four-inch main line, which happened during construction.

The police department said Stockton Boulevard is closed between Y Street and 2nd Avenue. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon is a Digital Content Producer at CBS13.

First published on March 6, 2024 / 12:15 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.