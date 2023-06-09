Watch CBS News
Garage fire in Rancho Cordova displaces 2

RANCHO CORDOVA -- Two people have been displaced after a garage fire broke out, said authorities. 

The fire broke out early Friday morning just before 5 a.m. at the 3700 block of Pullman Drive in Rancho Cordova. 

According to Metro Fire of Sacramento, crews worked fast to put out the aggressive fire and searched for victims. The fire was so intense that it threatened the next-door house. 

rancho-garage-fire-metro-fire-of-sacramento.jpg
Metro Fire of Sacramento

However, fire crews managed to save that house. 

There is major damage done to the home where the fire originated from, including a roof collapse. 

No injuries have been reported and the fire is currently under investigation.

First published on June 9, 2023 / 7:26 AM

