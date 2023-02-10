Watch CBS News
Galt man facing homicide charge after allegedly attacking guest at home

GALT – A man is under arrest on suspicion of attempted homicide after an incident in Galt Thursday morning.

Galt police say, a little before 6 a.m., officers responded to the area of W E. Street and Labrador Court to investigate a report of a person in distress.

At the scene, officers discovered that the victim had apparently fallen asleep at a friend's home. However, another resident then came home and allegedly got out a knife and started attacking the person who was asleep.

At some point, police allege that the suspect then got out a shotgun and fired one round while the victim was trying to leave.

No one was hurt in the shooting, police say.

Officers have arrested 20-year-old Santiago Alexander Borjon in connection to the incident. He's facing charges of attempted homicide.  

First published on February 10, 2023 / 1:20 PM

